That Time Harry Styles Hung Out at a Fan’s House, Fed Her Fish After His Car Broke Down While She Wasn’t Home

Harry Styles drove the Internet wild on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) after one Twitter user revealed that the British heartthrob stayed at a fan’s house after his car broke down during his recent outing.

Not only he stayed over at her house, but Harry also helped her feed her fish and left a note because the said fan, whose name is Theodora, was not at home when he dropped by. The note read, “Theodora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon.”

The story went viral after it was shared on Twitter, apparently from another fan. “Harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor,” the person wrote. “He is the only man to ever exist.”

Accompanying the tweet were pictures of Styles feeding the fish and a letter he left for his fan. “Theadora,” Harry wrote. “My car broke down on your street and dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup.”

harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist pic.twitter.com/9pEMiGgjkH — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) October 28, 2020

“I’m devasted that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness.” He signed off by letting the reader know that their fish had been fed. We wonder how Theadora reacted to the bittersweet news.

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting… 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

Poor Theodora.