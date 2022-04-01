Harry Styles gives us ‘As It Was’ — WATCH

Harry Styles has dropped his hotly anticipated new song “As It Was.” It’s the lead single and video from his upcoming third album, Harry’s House, the first music he’s released since 2019.

It’s one of the most emotionally powerful songs he’s ever done. He sings about facing up to personal transitions, with the chorus “In this world it’s just us/You know it’s not the same as it was.”

It’s a daring change-up for Styles, unlike anything he’s done before musically. He kicked off his first two album eras with grand statements, “Sign of the Times” and “Lights Up.” But “As It Was” is more nakedly vulnerable, a straight-from-the-heart cry that’s also an irresistible dance-floor challenge. It begins with children’s voices calling “Come on, Harry, we wanna say good night to you!”

Styles announced the single on Monday, just a few days after he gave word that his third studio album Harry’s House is on its way. The May 20-slated album will have 13 tracks, more than either of his past two full-length projects.

Before Harry’s House is available for fans to enjoy, Styles will be heading to Indio, Calif., to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside fellow headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West. The festival takes over Empire Polo Club from April 15 to 17 and then again from April 22 to 24.

Watch Harry Styles – “As It Was”

