FOX News Media announced Thursday the company has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor to the network.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”



According to FOX News, Jenner will provide analysis across Fox News platforms, beginning with an appearance on Thursday’s edition of Hannity.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said.

Jenner is no stranger to Fox News. She was the inaugural guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight after Carlson succeeded Bill O’Reilly in the 8 pm time slot in April 2017, and has since appeared on America Reports, Fox and Friends First, Gutfeld!, Hannity and Outnumbered.

In 2021, Jenner ran as the Republican opponent to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election and received less than two percent of the vote.

