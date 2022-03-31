Masked Burglar Breaks Into David And Victoria Beckham’s London Mansion While Couple Was Home

Published by

David and Victoria Beckham were home when a masked burglar broke into their $40 million mansion and robbed the couple of designer and electric goods.

The soccer stud, 46, and former Spice Girls singer, 47, were “unaware” as the thief broke into an upstairs bedroom in their West London abode, a new report on March 30 revealed. At the time, David and Victoria were said to be relaxing downstairs with daughter Harper.

Together, the married couple of more than two decades share four children: son Brooklyn, 23, son Romeo, 19, son Cruz, 17, and 10-year-old daughter Harper.

Their son Cruz was the one who pieced it together after noticing that a spare bedroom had been left in disarray with shattered glass from a broken window on the floor. He apparently discovered the damage after returning home following a night out with friends.

“He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises,” a source toldThe Sun about what led to their 999 call and search of the premises. “The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

Although keepsakes were stolen from the property, “luckily, none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family,” the insider added.

And unfortunately, they aren’t the only house in the neighborhood that has been hit by robbers. Due to the increase in crime, security systems have become standard for local residents.

“The Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area,” the insider continued. “The criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”

According to the outlet, CCTV was captured during the burglary and is being reviewed for clues.

It’s said the footage shows one intruder “clambering over the gate at the front of the house.” Later, the intruder “shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom.”