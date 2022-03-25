Hayden Panettiere and BF Brian Hickerson’s wild brawl with group of hotel-goers captured in jaw-dropping video

Published by

Radar Online

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, are at the center of controversy yet again after being involved in a massive brawl outside of the Sunset Marquis in Hollywood.

An eyewitness claimed it all began inside the hotel bar on Thursday night, alleging a verbal dispute pursued between Hickerson, Panettiere, 32, and some other patrons after Hickerson allegedly spit on someone, leading the group to be kicked out of the establishment and to an all-out tussle in the street which was captured in a jaw-dropping video published by TMZ.

Hickerson can be heard in a yelling match as the large group gathered and started fighting. Although security was able to intervene briefly, Hickerson and another man continued fighting as Panettiere stepped in, seemingly in an effort to break them apart.

“Brian, jail!” she screamed at one point in the clip, likely warning him of the consequences as Hickerson is on probation until 2025. No police report was filed after the incident ended.

Panettiere and Hickerson began dating in 2018 and split in June 2020 before reconciling.

The South Carolina previously made headlines for a May 2019 domestic violence arrest involving Panettiere. Just when it seemed the turmoil between them was over, Hickerson was again arrested in February 2020 following another alleged domestic dispute in Wyoming.

In July of 2020, she issued a statement to empower other women in similar situations. “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” the Heroes star, who shares custody of her 7-year-old daughter with ex-fiancé and former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, wrote.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Ultimately, Hickerson was sentenced to 45-days in a Los Angeles jail, but only ended up serving 12 days due to overcrowding. Since then, it appears Panettiere and Hickerson gave their relationship another chance.

During his sentencing, he was given four years of probation, ordered to pay $500 in fees and told he cannot purchase or possess any firearms and must also attend domestic violence classes. Hickerson has a court date set for October 2022 so the judge can ensure he has taken the classes.