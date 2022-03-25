Published by

OK Magazine

They’re all grown up!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s bitter divorce battle rages on, but their children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — aren’t living in the past.

While the Troy actor, 58, has recently sued the Maleficent star, 46, for selling off her shares of their jointly owned French winery Chateau Miraval to a Russian oligarch without his approval, the A-Listers’ kids are heading out into the world and beginning to forge lives and career interests of their own apart from their parents’ years long resentful split.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the feuding exes’ kids have been up to amid Brad and Angelina’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

Maddox

Brad and Angelina’s eldest is a biochemistry major at Yonsei University in South Korea. He’s been studying remotely, but a source says he’s set to return to Seoul soon. “Like Angelina, he likes tattoos and has a big one of a dragon around his torso,” adds the source.

Pax

The recent high school grad is planning to attend college, but Angelina is enjoying having him at home for now. “Pax is a good big brother to his four younger siblings,” says the source of the shy teen. “He likes movies, video games and reptiles — when he was young, he kept lizards as pets.”

Zahara

Zahara is a fashion designer in the making. “She’s very girly and creative and has her own collection of necklaces and earrings,” the source spills, noting that despite her role in Kung Fu Panda 3, her passion is making jewelry. “She also loves designer clothes and may do a fashion collection, too.”

Shiloh

Shiloh is gearing up to become a professional dancer. “Brad and Angelina are astonished by her abilities,” dishes the source. “She’s one of the most talented teens in Los Angeles and there’s no doubt she’ll go far — Broadway, the London stage, movies, you name it,” the source continues, adding that dance has always been “her safe haven.”

Knox

Knox is an active kid who likes skateboards, soccer and basketball — and the source says he’s also into art. “He loves nothing more than to head to an art gallery or art supply store with his mom,” dishes the source. Like his siblings, he’s been homeschooled, and Angelina once revealed he was learning sign language.

Vivienne

The source says Vivienne is a bit of a tomboy who loves animals. “She’s usually the one to volunteer to take one of the family’s dogs for a walk and she also has a pet rabbit that she dotes on,” shares the source. She’s also “very close to Angelina and is definitely a mama’s girl.”