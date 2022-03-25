Jared Leto’s 6 Morbius red carpet looks — Photos

Actor Jared Leto has been bringing his edgy and eccentric fashion sense to the red carpet while promoting his new film, Morbius.
The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor hit the red carpet for the latest premiere of his new movie Morbius on Thursday (March 24, 2022) at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.
For the premiere, Jared brought some sparkle to his look with some blue glittery eye makeup to go along with his purple and black suit.
See Also
All of Jared’s Morbius photocall and premiere looks
THE LATEST ON SL