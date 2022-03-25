Jared Leto’s 6 Morbius red carpet looks — Photos

Actor Jared Leto has been bringing his edgy and eccentric fashion sense to the red carpet while promoting his new film, Morbius.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor hit the red carpet for the latest premiere of his new movie Morbius on Thursday (March 24, 2022) at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

For the premiere, Jared brought some sparkle to his look with some blue glittery eye makeup to go along with his purple and black suit.

Jared Leto attends the “Morbius” London Fan Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

All of Jared’s Morbius photocall and premiere looks

Jared Leto attends the “Morbius” Premiere at Gaumont Champs Elysees on March 22, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jared Leto attends ‘Morbius’ premiere at Callao cinemas on March 23, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Jared Leto during the red carpet of the movie ‘Morbus’ at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Karen Melo/Getty Images)

Actor Jared Leto attends the Photo Call of Columbia Pictures’ “Morbius” at Hotel De Rome on March 21, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Jared Leto attends a Special Fan Screening of Columbia Pictures’ “Morbius” at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on March 21, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

