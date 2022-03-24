Published by

Taron Egerton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Kingsman’ actor has been forced to pull out of this week’s performances of ‘Cock’ in London’s West End after he contracted the virus, meaning understudy Joel Harper-Jackson will take on the part of M in his place.

The show’s producers announced in a statement shared online: “Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid.

“In accordance with the production’s health safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.”

Joel previously had to take Taron’s place on the production’s opening night earlier this month after the ‘Rocketman’ star fainted.

The 32-year-old star subsequently wrote on Instagram: “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night.

“I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and check out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. (sic)”

Taron praised his “amazing” understudy for stepping in.

His post continued: “I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night. That you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.

“But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play.

“Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you, Joel. T x. (sic)”

The production team also released a statement after Taron fainted on stage.

The statement read: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play ‘Cock’ at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance.”