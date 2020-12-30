Socialite Life
Now Reading
Henry Cavill, Dylan Efron, Ricky Martin, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Henry Cavill, Dylan Efron, Ricky Martin, and more Insta Snaps

by
December 30, 2020
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Henry Cavill hits the gym, Dylan Efron is picture-perfect, Ricky Martin rolls them up, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jeremy Pope

Jared Leto

Mark Wahlberg

David Hernandez

Zachary Quinto

Jason Derulo

Pietro Boselli

Dan Amboyer

Ricky Martin

Jamie Dornan

Jared Padalecki

Maluma

Dylan Efron

Henry Cavill

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

The grift continues as Hilaria Baldwin tries to explain herself, blames media for heritage confusion

Henry Cavill, Dylan Efron, Ricky Martin, and more Insta Snaps

Adam Levine shares his thoughts on returning to The Voice

Irishman Jamie Dornan amused by criticism of his Irish accent in Wild Mountain Thyme

Billie Eilish amused she lost 100K Instagram followers over drawings of breasts

Dog enjoying TV dashes for the remote when their human comes home — WATCH

Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page’s Instagram is delicious

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X