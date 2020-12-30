Socialite Life
Adam Levine shares his thoughts on returning to The Voice
Adam Levine shares his thoughts on returning to The Voice

December 30, 2020
Adam Levine The Voice
NBC

In today’s QuickiesAdam Levine, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Harrison, The Bachelor, Prince Archie, Beyoncé, Anthony Hopkins, Chrissy Teigen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Adam Levine is a man of few words — at least when the subject is whether he’d return to The Voice, the NBC sing-off on which he served as a coach from its debut through Season 16. During an Instagram Q&A session with his fans Monday, the Maroon 5 frontman was asked if he might reclaim his red swivel chair.

His response: “No thank you?”

Adam Levine response to returning to The Voice

You’ll recall that Levine, thrice the reality show’s winning coach, parted ways with The Voice after not one of his team members advanced to Season 16’s Semifinals. (In subsequent seasons, changes to the rules have ensured that each coach still has a horse in the race at the end.)

