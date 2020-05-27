Henry Cavill Films Man of Steel: SL Photo Flashback:
A Shirtless Henry Cavill On The Set Of 'Man Of Steel'
Henry Cavill, star of "Stardust," films scenes for the new "Superman" movie against a giant green screen. Cavill was seen doing pull ups between takes to keep his muscles pumped up for filming on October 25, 2011. (Photo by Kred/PacficCoastNews.com)
A Shirtless Henry Cavill On The Set Of 'Man Of Steel'
Henry Cavill goes shirtless and shoeless while filming an action scene for the upcoming Superman reboot "Man of Steel". Wearing only tattered trousers, Cavill showed off his sculpted physique while filming a scene in front of a large green screen. (Photo by Kred/PacficCoastNews.com)
There are rumors circulating of late that Henry Cavill could be putting on his Superman cape again for Man of Steel 2.
This is due to the announcement that Zack Snyder’s Justice League directors cut is set to make its debut on HBO Max.
Cavill went on to post about the announcement on Instagram, expressing enthusiasm for the film and congratulating Snyder.
Our fingers are crossed so that we can enjoy more scenes like this one depicted in the gallery above.
In the photos, we see Henry shirtless and shoeless while filming an action scene for the Superman reboot Man of Steel. Wearing only tattered trousers, Cavill showed off his sculpted physique while filming a scene in front of a large green screen.
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on October 28, 2011.
Check out more photos of Henry Cavill filming Man of Steel in the gallery above.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.