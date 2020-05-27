+59 View Gallery

A Shirtless Henry Cavill On The Set Of 'Man Of Steel' Henry Cavill, star of "Stardust," films scenes for the new "Superman" movie against a giant green screen. Cavill was seen doing pull ups between takes to keep his muscles pumped up for filming on October 25, 2011. There are rumors circulating of late that Henry Cavill could be putting on his Superman cape again for Man of Steel 2.

This is due to the announcement that Zack Snyder’s Justice League directors cut is set to make its debut on HBO Max.

Cavill went on to post about the announcement on Instagram, expressing enthusiasm for the film and congratulating Snyder.

Our fingers are crossed so that we can enjoy more scenes like this one depicted in the gallery above.

In the photos, we see Henry shirtless and shoeless while filming an action scene for the Superman reboot Man of Steel. Wearing only tattered trousers, Cavill showed off his sculpted physique while filming a scene in front of a large green screen.

Actor Henry Cavill braves the cold and wet weather as he once again goes shirtless on the set of “Man of Steel” in Vancouver, Canada on October 26, 2011. (Photo by Flynet)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on October 28, 2011.

Check out more photos of Henry Cavill filming Man of Steel in the gallery above.

