Published by

OK Magazine

Just like fine wine, Jennifer Aniston just keeps getting better with age! The Friends actress never fails to impress her followers with her sultry snaps whether she is taking a luxurious vacation, walking the dog or getting glam on set.

Aniston has made the most of summer while getting zen and soaking up the sun, especially now that The Morning Show star has cut ties with her toxic exes.

JENNIFER ANISTON SENDS LOVE TO EX-HUSBAND JUSTIN THEROUX ON ACTOR’S 50TH BIRTHDAY: SEE THE GUSHY POSTS

As OK! previously reported, Aniston has found peace since putting up boundaries with herself and her former flames. “Jen wants people to like her — and they do, but she has a habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own,” an insider revealed.

“Jen has found peace,” the source explained of the actress’ current state. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place.”

The Just Go With It star has been with some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks like Brad Pitt, John Mayer and, of course, ex-husband Justin Theroux — with whom she reportedly kept close ties after going their separate ways.

“Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader. She was always calling him to check in,” the insider said.

BRAD PITT JEALOUS OF JENNIFER ANISTON’S CLOSE FRIENDSHIP WITH EX JUSTIN THEROUX, ACTRESS ‘FINDS IT SWEET’

Although the formerly married couple is still great friends, Aniston has kept a bit of a distance. “She had a good talk with Justin and explained why she needed to pull back, and he got it,” concluded the source. “There are no hard feelings.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Jennifer Aniston’s sexiest social media snaps:

@jenniferaniston/instagram

Aniston showed off her tanned skin as she soaked up the sun while on vacation.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

The Emmy Award winner showed off her toned body while keeping the blistering sun out of her face on the beach.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

Aniston went bare faced for an up close and personal selfie while enjoying a break from Hollywood.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

The blonde beauty puckered up for the camera as she got glam to film an upcoming project.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

Aniston showed off her toned legs as she strutted her stuff in a pink mini dress to walk her dog.