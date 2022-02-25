The 10 hottest Sam Heughan pics from the Outlander Season 6 premiere

Outlander star Sam Heughan attended the Season 6 premiere of the Starz hit drama at The Royal Festival Hall on Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) in London, England.

Among those who joined him on the red carpet were castmates Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy, and more.

Caitriona Balfe was not in attendance and explained her absence on Twitter.

“To all those saying it’s shameful I’m not there in person, I understand you’re disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom. I’m trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting….I’ll be there virtually for red carpet and panel and it’s not @Outlander_STARZ’s fault … We’re all trying to give you all the best experience we can in new and challenging circumstances.”

To all those saying it’s shameful I’m not there in person, I understand you’re disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom. I’m trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting…. https://t.co/sHjV5Kkuiw — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) February 23, 2022

Sam Heughan at The Outlander Season 6 premiere

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season Six Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Sam Heughan on stage at panel discussion at the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay)

(L to R) Alexander Vlahos, Richard Rankin, Maril Davis, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Steven Cree, Sophie Skelton, Jessica Reynolds, Caitlin O’Ryan, Mark Lewis Jones, Sam Heughan, Euan Bennet and Paul Gorman attends the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season Six afterparty at The Sky Garden on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay )

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin attend the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan on stage during the panel discussion at the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” Season six premiere panel discussion at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay)

THE LATEST ON SL