The 10 hottest Sam Heughan pics from the Outlander Season 6 premiere

Outlander star Sam Heughan attended the Season 6 premiere of the Starz hit drama at The Royal Festival Hall on Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) in London, England.
Among those who joined him on the red carpet were castmates Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy, and more.
Caitriona Balfe was not in attendance and explained her absence on Twitter.
“To all those saying it’s shameful I’m not there in person, I understand you’re disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom. I’m trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting….I’ll be there virtually for red carpet and panel and it’s not @Outlander_STARZ’s fault … We’re all trying to give you all the best experience we can in new and challenging circumstances.”