In the Heights and Venom Delayed Until Summer of 2021

Damn you COVID-19! Warner Bros. has delayed Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights movie a full year.

The feature adaptation of the hit Broadway musical was supposed to dance its way into theaters on June 26, but it will now arrive on June 18, 2021.

The film, which is directed by Crazy Rich Asians’ John M. Chu—who previously cut his teeth on several of the flashier Step Up sequels—is highly anticipated by Broadway fans, and many who are not, because it’s based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical.

Prior to becoming the zeitgeist-defining creator of Hamilton, Miranda wrote the music and lyrics to In the Heights, which he also starred in.

Debuting first Off-Broadway before moving onto the Great White Way, the musical made Miranda a star in the theater community and won four Tonys, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Additionally, it was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.

In other delayed movie news, Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel has also been postponed until 2021.

Sony officially delayed the Venom sequel to June 25, 2021, and in the process gave it an official title; Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Andy Serkis is directing the Venom sequel, which sees Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Woody Harrelson reprising their roles from the 2018 blockbuster as Eddie Brock, Anne Weying, and Cletus Kasady, respectively.

