Is Cher engaged? Singer declares she has ‘no words’ after boyfriend Alexander Edwards gives her stunning diamond ring

Do we hear wedding bells? On Christmas morning, Cher sent fans into a frenzy by revealing her new boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, gifted her a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring.

The superstar shared the stunning gift via Twitter, captioning the post, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

The “Believe” crooner, 76, didn’t clarify whether the jewelry was indeed an engagement ring or just a special holiday gift, but she has been vocal about how happy she is in her relationship, which she debuted last month, though it’s rumored they first met in September during Paris Fashion Week.

While the star acknowledged their age gap is “kind of ridiculous on paper,” she assured fans Edwards, 36, treats her “like a queen.”

“I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve, but he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny,” she gushed during her December 2 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I think he’s quite handsome.”

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she explained. “Well, I have had a couple of boyfriends that we were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason and maybe men don’t care if you’re funny, outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have the strong personality. I am not giving up my personality for anybody!”

Prior to her candid confession, the mom-of-two took a more abrupt approach when it came to addressing those shading their May-December relationship.

“Love doesn’t know math. I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” the Grammy winner declared on Twitter. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Though Edwards isn’t nearly as famous as his new love, he has dated in the Hollywood circle before, most notably in years-long relationship with model Amber Rose, who gave birth to their son, Slash, in 2019.