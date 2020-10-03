Jaden Smith, Glen Powell, Lil Nas X, and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Jaden Smith wants you to vote, Glen Powell in nature, Lil Nas X in the mirror, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Jake Bain
Maluma
Lil Nas X
Matt Bomer
Darren Barnet
Jensen Ackles
Zachary Quinto
Joe Jonas
Lil Nas X
Douglas Booth
Tyler Oakley
Glenn Powell
Pietro Boselli
Jaden Smith
