Jaden Smith, Glen Powell, Lil Nas X, and More Insta Snaps
October 3, 2020
Jaden Smith

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Jaden Smith wants you to vote, Glen Powell in nature, Lil Nas X in the mirror, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jake Bain

Maluma

Lil Nas X

Matt Bomer

Darren Barnet

Jensen Ackles

Zachary Quinto

View this post on Instagram

✨ bonjour @dujourmedia ✨

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Joe Jonas

Lil Nas X

Douglas Booth

Tyler Oakley

Glenn Powell

View this post on Instagram

Camp Counselor Dave here 🙋🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

🏢

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Jaden Smith

View this post on Instagram

Register To Vote.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

