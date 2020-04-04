Socialite Life
Jaime Dornan, Trevor Donovan, Johnny Sibilly, and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Jamie Dornan is blue Photo via Jamie Dornan/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Jamie Dornan is blue, Trevor Donovan‘s abs are to die for, Johnny Sibilly‘s dipping dreams, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ryan Phillippe

safe bois out for essentialz

Mehcad Brooks

Trevor Donovan

Jason Derulo

Johnny Sibilly

#fbf this is all I can think about

Tom Holland

Pietro Boselli

🔨

Kellan Lutz

Chad Michael Murray

Darren Criss

Chris Hemsworth

Gregg Sulkin

Jaime Dornan

Self isolation made me do it

