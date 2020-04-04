Jaime Dornan, Trevor Donovan, Johnny Sibilly, and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Jamie Dornan is blue, Trevor Donovan‘s abs are to die for, Johnny Sibilly‘s dipping dreams, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Ryan Phillippe
Related
Mehcad Brooks
Trevor Donovan
Jason Derulo
Related
Johnny Sibilly
Tom Holland
Related
Pietro Boselli
Kellan Lutz
Chad Michael Murray
Related
Darren Criss
Chris Hemsworth
Related
Gregg Sulkin
Jaime Dornan
From Our Partners
Related Posts
OMG, He’s Naked: The Nun Actor Jonas Bloquet Goes Full Frontal in Filles De Joie [OMG BLOG]
Ryan Murphy’s Fantasy-Driven Netflix Series Hollywood is Coming Soon and Here are 14 First Look Images [Towleroad]
More Free Stuff to Help You Survive Boredom [Evil Beet Gossip]
Outlander recap: The Ballad of Roger Mac (No, Seriously!) [Go Fug Yourself]
Reality Star Jax Taylor Thinks the Pandemic Is “A Punishment From the Man Upstairs” [Celebitchy]
Orville Peck and Diplo on Why Country Music Is Inherently Queer [Kenneth in the 212]
’80s No Wave Singer Cristina Dies @ 61 Of COVID-19 [Boy Culture]