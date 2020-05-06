Jake Picking, Trevor Donovan, Joshua Whitehouse and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Jake Picking gives us a look, Trevor Donavan shows us all how to exit a pool, Joshua Whitehouse serves of the handsome and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus
6 yrs ago today, hand-in-hand we walked into a new future- ours. We promised each other unconditional love, laughter, growth, children (if we were so lucky), adventure, continued joy and the promise to create beauty and change wherever and whenever we could. How were we to know those affirmations would just be the beginning…You are the best man I know. Our love continues to bloom and evolve more than I knew possible. Here's to today and oh so many more. Nothing compares to being by your side. You have had my heart since the moment we met. Happy Anniversary love. @nateberkus
Antoni Porowski
Rome Flynn
Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson
Mehcad Brooks
Lil Nas X
Trevor Donovan
Cameron Robbie
Nyle DiMarco
Joshua Whitehouse
Diplo
Nico Tortorella
Prince Royce
Maluma
Jake Picking
