James Heerdegan accuses ex-wife Christina Ricci of ‘psychologically abusing’ their son as bitter custody battle rages on

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen finally settled their bitter divorce in mid-December with the exes agreeing to joint custody of their 8-year-old child, Freddie, however, the duo have already found themselves back in court after accusing each other of bad parenting.

According to Radar, on Friday, January 6, the Wednesday star requested that the court suspend any overnight visits with Heerdegan and alter their prior custody agreement based on medical recommendations from Freddie’s therapist.

Ricci, who is now married to hubby Mark Hampton, claimed Heerdegan emotionally manipulates Freddie, makes cruel comments about his weight and also allowed him to watch rated R movies with explicit sexual content.

“If Frederick doesn’t give [Heerdegen] a kiss on the cheek, [Heerdegen] will ignore and refuse to speak to him until Frederick acquiesces,” Ricci’s court filing alleged. “[Heerdegen] tells Frederick that he is chubby and needs to diet.”

Now, the After Earth actor has fired back, accusing Ricci of “psychologically abusing” their son by reportedly lying to him about Heerdegan and their marriage.

In his own court filing, he insisted that she talks with their son about details of their relationship “that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child.” He also stated that Freddie told him Ricci once said “your dad is embarrassed of you” to him, slamming it as abusive and untrue.

The complaint went on to allege that his ex-wife’s lawyer had contacted him to ask him to sign paperwork forfeiting his custody — he refused.

Heerdegan noted similar situations have happened in the past and that these calls from Ricci’s attorneys conveniently come when he’s found himself without a lawyer due to “financial reasons.”

“This is done under the assumption that without an advocate, I will forfeit my interests,” the document continued. “Their apparent maxim in this patterned behavior is to deplete my financial resources through retention of lawyers, and to humiliate me in the press with whom they collaborate.”

The embattled couple first tied the knot in 2013 before calling it quits in 2020. They have since been in and out of court over abuse accusations and child custody proceedings.