James Maslow, Diplo, Maluma, and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo via James Maslow/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Arms by James Maslow, Diplo‘s still doing that cowboy thing, dog daddying with Maluma and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Tom Daley

View this post on Instagram

ARE YOU READY FOR THE #26OlympianChallenge ?! • • • Link in my bio to join 26 Olympians for 26 minutes of exercise to support our 20 Chosen charities! • • The initiative was created by Olympic silver medallist Keri-anne Payne and links into the 2.6 Challenge. This Sunday would have been the date of the 40th edition of the London Marathon, now rescheduled due to COVID-19. In response, the organisers of the biggest mass-participation sports events across the country came together to create a new national campaign – the 2.6 Challenge – encouraging people to develop an activity based around the numbers ‘2’ and ‘6’. This challenge is a full-body workout inspired by each Olympian’s sport with a real insight to what it takes to be an Olympian. Each of the Olympians introduce themselves, explain their chosen exercise and the charities they are representing. If you enjoyed the workout and can donate please do so in link in bio! • All the exercises can be done without equipment but some athletes have used Light weight – You can use water bottles or cans form the kitchen Broom – You can use any type of stick or a towel Resistance band – You can use a towel for this too Imagination – there are a few exercise that will require your imagination 😉 • Once you have completed the workout we are encouraging people to take a sweaty selfie, share on social with #26OlympiansChallenge and nominate two friends or family members to complete the workout and donate to one of our chosen charities! LINK IN BIO!

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on

Wilson Cruz

James Maslow

Sam Callahan

Pierson Fode

Ryan Phillippe

View this post on Instagram

my r&b alter ego: The Weaknd you can tell him nothin.

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on

Jamie Dornan

View this post on Instagram

I’m totally fine. Nothing to see here. Move on.

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) on

Michael B. Jordan

View this post on Instagram

🦋🧘🏾‍♂️🦋

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Cody Christan

Grant Gustin

View this post on Instagram

Made a new Memoji for quarantine.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

Robbie Amell

Muluma

Tom Hardy

Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram

Recovery 👍🏽🙏🏽💪🏽

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

Diplo

