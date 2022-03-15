Published by

Jamie Dornan was never sure Robert Pattinson “fit in” with him and his friends.

The ‘Batman’ actor recently claimed he was always the last to be invited out with the ‘Belfast’ star and his now-famous housemates – who included Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox – when they were all trying to make it in America.

However, Jamie insisted they never just offered Robert a “pity invite” but rather they were unsure he’d want to hang out with them because he was always busy with acting jobs while the rest of the group were trying to get a big break.

Jamie told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “No! The pity invite? No I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’

“Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did ‘Twilight’ and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”

The 39-year-old actor is still particularly close to ‘Tick,Tick… Boom!’ star Andrew and he was delighted his friend was a fan of his 2021 comedy ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’.

He said: “He particularly loves it. He came to it late. Andrew’s one of my best mates. He came to it late. He only saw it for the first time a couple weeks ago, and I know how much he loves it.”

Jamie’s clarification about Robert comes after the ‘Lighthouse’ actor claimed last month the group used to ask him to hang out with them as an “afterthought”.

He said: “I wasn’t actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited.

“I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?'”