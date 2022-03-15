Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein film Maestro

According to Variety, Golden Globe winner Matt Bomer has entered early negotiations for an undisclosed role in Netflix’s forthcoming Leonard Bernstein biographical drama Maestro, which will be led and directed by Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper. In a previous interview, Cooper revealed that they’re currently planning to start the project’s production this May.

Bomer is best known for his acclaimed performance in HBO’s television drama film The Normal Heart, which also starred Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, and Jim Parsons. He won his first Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor.

His other notable projects include films such as In Time, Magic Mike films, The Nice Guys, The Magnificent Seven, and The Boys in the Band as well as TV shows like Chuck, White Collar, Glee, American Horror Story, and Doom Patrol.

Maestro will span over 30 years in telling the beautifully complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Joining Cooper are Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, and Jeremy Strong as John Gruen.

Cooper’s main focus on the project has always been the “charged and complex relationship” between Bernstein and Montealegre. The star and filmmaker has reportedly been working closely with Bernstein’s children Jamie, Alexander, and Nina, over the past couple of years.

