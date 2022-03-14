Socialite Life
‘I haven’t earned the right’: Dolly Parton’s candid confession as she withdraws Rock Hall Of Fame nomination

by
March 14, 2022
Published by
Radar Online

It might have been the greatest gift of all — but country superstar Dolly Parton doesn’t think she is good enough to be inducted into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton wrote on social media, to a stunned fan base.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.

“I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton was among 17 Rock Hall nominees announced last month.

Also nominated were A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, MC5, The New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick.

