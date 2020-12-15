Socialite Life
Ghislaine Maxwell claims innocence and seeks $28.5 million bail deal and more headlines
Ghislaine Maxwell claims innocence and seeks $28.5 million bail deal and more headlines

December 15, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell 4th Annual WIE Symposium - Day 1
Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesGhislaine Maxwell, Dolly Parton, Melissa Villasenor, Pippa Middleton, Taraji P Henson, Sharon Osborne, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US judge to release her under a proposed $28.5 million bail package as she awaits trial on sex crime charges.

The British socialite is accused of helping the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein groom young girls.

A court filing released on Monday said Maxwell “vehemently maintains her innocence” and asked to be freed from jail until her trial.

She wants instead to be confined to her home and protected by armed guards.

Judge Alison Nathan could rule on this latest bail request in New York by the end of the year.

Maxwell was in a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s. The financier died in a prison cell in August last year as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges, more than a decade after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

