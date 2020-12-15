Socialite Life
Now Reading
Sorry Swifites, Taylor Swift will not be releasing an album called ‘woodvale’
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Sorry Swifites, Taylor Swift will not be releasing an album called ‘woodvale’

by
December 15, 2020
Taylor Swift on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Taylor Swift says there’s not an upcoming album named Woodvale in the works. Swift joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday (December 14, 2020), and addressed the rampant fan theories that have emerged since the release of her surprise album evermore last week.

“I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it’s very annoying,” Swift said. “But it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me.”

Since she has been known to bury a clue or two in her songs, album art, and social media posts, many theories have been made about woodvale and its meaning. One of the most agreed-upon theories is that woodvale will be the name of her next album. But Swift revealed that there is no hidden meaning behind it. In fact, it was actually just a simple mistake.

“I did not tell anybody the [folklore] album title until right before it came out,” explained Swift. “So I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose woodvale. Wanted to see what it looked like on the album cover and then decided that I didn’t want it on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake name off the cover.”

See Also
Tom Hardy James Bond
Is Tom Hardy the Next James Bond, How to stream Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Cardi B Talks Offset, Peacock coming to Roku, and More

Watch the Taylor Swift Jimmy Kimmel Live Clip

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tom Ellis, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Asghari and more Insta Snaps

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays

OMG: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr’s Christmas wishes – WATCH

Kevin Spacey’s Christmas video is apparently now an annual thing — WATCH

Merry Christmas from Will, Kate, Megan, Harry, Champ, and Major

WOW: Chris Hemsworth celebrates Christmas with his bare abs

Steve Grand, Ricky Martin, Skylar Astin, and more Insta Snaps

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X