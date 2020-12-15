Cher reveals fans came to her rescue as a man tried to kill her in the 1980s

Cher, told The Guardian’s G2 magazine about an incident while she was on her way into the theatre she was performing at on Broadway, in New York, in the 1980s, where a man forced her down an alleyway.

She was appearing in, Come Back To The 5 & Dime, and told how the man grabbed her, “I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To The 5 & Dime, on Broadway. I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back”

Cher attends the UK Premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cher continued, “He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said, ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you,’ then two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”

She also spoke of her dislike of the modern mobile phone culture, “Everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it.”

Cher on January 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cher is not a fan of aging

Discussing aging, Cher said: “I hate it. Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun,” she added.

When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long. She said she now feels like she has “to rest because you’ve got another night.”

Cher poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cher said she has “worked my whole life to keep strength in my body,” adding: “There are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do.”

