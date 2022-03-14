Socialite Life
2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet — The Men
March 14, 2022
Photos by Getty Images

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Jeremy Strong attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

(L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Jamie Dornan attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

LaKeith Stanfield attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Evan Peters attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Michael Keaton attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Ansel Elgort attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jared Leto arrives for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, March 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Jon Bernthal attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

David Alvarez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Brett Goldstein attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Savoy on March 13, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Bowen Yang attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Courtney B. Vance attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room

Will Smith poses in the press room after winning the Best Actor award for "King Richard" during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards London Event - Arrivals

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo arrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards London event at The Savoy Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Jon Huertas attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Aasif Mandvi attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Harvey Guillen attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room

Kieran Culkin poses in the press room after winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Joel McHale attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, March 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Park Hae-soo attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Kyle Allen attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Lee Jung-jae attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

Murray Bartlett arrives for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, March 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Tony Goldwyn attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ralph Macchio attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Daniel Durant attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Casey W. Johnson attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Mike Colter attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Alex Costa attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Alan Kim attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association)

Yurel Echezarreta attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

Shawn Hatosy attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

As the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in television and film, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Ted Lasso led the night’s winners with four trophies apiece. Succession took home three awards.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 2022 ceremony broadcast live on the CW and TBS, as the evening unfolded with celebrations held in both Los Angeles and London. The Critics Choice Association added the satellite location to include nominees who also attended the BAFTAs.

The Los Angeles portion of the ceremony is held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars gathered for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Stars like Murray Bartlett, Mike Colter, Jamie Dornan, Jared Leto, Bowen Yang, Ansel Elgort, and more hit the red carpet.

Launch the gallery above to see all the men who hit the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards Winners

MOVIES

Best picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story

Best actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best supporting actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill, Belfast (WINNER)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best acting ensemble

Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best original screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best adapted screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best production design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune (WINNER)

Best editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story (WINNER)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune

Best costume design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella (WINNER)
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best hair and makeup

Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley

Best visual effects

Dune (WINNER)
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza (WINNER)

Best animated feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines (WINNER)
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best foreign language film

A Hero
Drive My Car (WINNER)
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World

Best song

“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)

Best score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)

TELEVISION

Best drama series

Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession (WINNER)
This Is Us
Yellowjackets

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (WINNER)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Andrea Martin, Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best comedy series

The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows

Best actor in a comedy series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Best actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Best limited series

Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Best movie made for television

Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo (WINNER)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Best foreign language series

Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game (WINNER)

Best animated series

Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If…? (WINNER)

Best talk show

The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best comedy special

Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

