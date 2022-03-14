Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to ‘grow up’ in leaked text exchange

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to “grow the f*** up” in a leaked text exchange.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star hasn’t responded publicly to any of the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker’s public attacks on him or his girlfriend, the 41-year-old rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but his friend Dave Sirus has seemingly shared a string of messages between the two men in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The alleged exchange began with Pete writing: “Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.

“What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f****** lucky that she’s your kids mom, I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

According to the screenshots shared by Dave – who has posted on behalf of his friend before – Kanye replied: “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

Pete responded with a selfie saying: “In bed with your wife.”

He later suggested he and Kanye – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm with Kim – should meet face to face.

He wrote: “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.”

The ‘All Day’ hitmaker replied: “Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab.”

Pete responded: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”

While the ‘King of Staten Island’ star repeatedly asked Kanye for a public meeting, the rapper wanted Pete to meet him at his Sunday Service, but he refused.

He wrote: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for the pictures or the press. Which is obviously all you care about.

“My offer stands… I wish you’d man up for once in your life.”

Pete acknowledged his own mental health issues and offered to help Kanye – who suffers from bipolar disorder.

He wrote: “It’s so sad to see you ruin your legacy on the daily…

“Let me help you man. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

Elsewhere in the exchange, Pete claimed he had “stopped ‘SNL'” from mocking Kanye on the show “for months” and had refused to poke fun at him in his own stand-up shows -but warned his “nice” behaviour wouldn’t continue if the rapper didn’t leave him and Kim alone.

He wrote: “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me.

“I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth.

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months. I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Before Dave shared the messages – which the New York Post’s Page Six column claim to have verified are real – Kanye had shared a number of now-deleted videos accusing Pete of antagonising him.

He said: “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”