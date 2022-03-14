2022 BAFTAs red carpet — The Men
This year, the BAFTAs were held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with Rebel Wilson hosting the ceremony.
Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune led the pack this year with 11 nominations, closely followed by Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.
While the ceremony wasn’t quite as star-studded as previous years, it did bring out some heavyweights, including Sebastian Stan, Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Hiddleston, Riz Ahmed, and Jonathan Bailey.
Launch the gallery above to see more of the men and what they wore to the 2022 BAFTAs.
Here is the full list of the 2022 BAFTA winners
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Director
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
WINNER: The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: CODA, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
WINNER: West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
WINNER: No Time to Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
WINNER: Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
WINNER: Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Makeup & Hair
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
WINNER: Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
WINNER: Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
WINNER: The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
WINNER: Summer Of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons, Jordi Morera
Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
WINNER: The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon