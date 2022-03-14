Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Chad White, Jorge Diaz, Alex Sewall, and more
Male Model Monday: Chad White, Jorge Diaz, Alex Sewall, and more

by
March 14, 2022
Chad White
Photo via Chad White/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Chad White, Jorge Diaz, Alex Sewall, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Pietro Boselli gazes.

Jake Hobbs is on fire.

Chad White leans.

Parker Gregory and his peach.

Ivo Buchta and those arms.

Alex Sewall is a castaway.

Tyler Maher is wet.

Jorge Diaz is stacked.

Hey look, it’s Stefano Tomadini.

Enrique Dustin leans.

