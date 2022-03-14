Tom Brady makes u-turn on retirement decision

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Tom Brady is no longer retiring.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced last month he was calling time on his NFL career after 22 seasons, but after having time to reflect, he’s decided to commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He tweeted: “These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.(sic)”

Following months of speculation, Tom – who has 14-year-old Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, nine, with wife Gisele Bundchen – confirmed he was retiring from the NFL early in February.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes…

“I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

However, a week later he admitted he would “never say never” to returning to the sport.

He said: “I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never.

“At the same time … I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.

“I want to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.

“And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.

“Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be.”