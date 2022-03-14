Taraji P. Henson calls to ‘Free Jussie’ Smollett, compares him to Emmett Till

Taraji P. Henson is calling to have Jussie Smollett freed from his 150-day jail sentence.

The actress, 51, shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday (Mar. 13, 2022) a lengthy caption with an image that read, “#FREEJUSSIE”.

“I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime,” she began.

“Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false. No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING”.

Henson concluded with: “To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison. My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie”.

Once Henson shared her post, she disabled her comment section.

Once Henson invoked Emmett Till, she caused outrage online. In 1955, Till, 14, was brutally murdered for allegedly flirting with a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham. Donham has never had charges pressed against her for fabricating her testimony.

Smollett began a 150-day jail sentence for staging a hate crime against himself in protective custody, separated from other detainees and watched by security cameras and an officer, jail authorities said Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately took Smollett to the Cook County Jail Thursday night after Judge James Linn sentenced the Black and gay actor to 30 months of felony probation, starting with a five-month term in jail, for lying to police that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack.

THE LATEST ON SL