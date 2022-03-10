Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months felony probation, and fines totaling $145,106

Jussie Smollett finally learned his fate when he was sentenced on Thursday (Mar. 10, 2022) after being convicted last year of staging a hate crime against himself and lying about it to Chicago law enforcement.

When Smollett returned to Cook County court on Thursday – after much back-and-forth by his defense team and prosecutors over four hours – he was sentenced to thirty months felony probation, restitution to the city of Chicago in the amount of $120,106, a fine of $25,000, and 150 days in the Cook County Jail.

Asked if he wanted to take the stand prior to his sentencing, “No your honor I don’t want to say anything. Thank you.”

Smollett’s defense team, helmed by lead defense attorney Nenye Uche, tried to get the conviction thrown out by pointing out what they allege was a bevy of “flagrant errors” that worked against the actor during the course of the Smollett trial.

Counsel team member Tina Glandian said Smollett’s rights were violated and also brought up the idea that “the charges should have been dismissed” given the fact that the Smollett case was initially dismissed and Smollett was given community service and forfeited $10,000.

“At the end of the day a deal is a deal and the case should have been dismissed because of this,” Glandian argued on Thursday, maintaining in earnest that, “We think the jury selection process was flawed.”

“Anyone looking at this jury could tell it was not a jury of Mr. Smollett’s peers in Chicago,” she orated in defense of the actor and singer.

Court testimony on behalf of Smollett heard many from the performer’s personal life speak out in support of his character and charity efforts.

As Jussie Smollett leaves the courtroom headed to jail, he raises his fist defiantly and loudly declares "I am not suicidal and I am innocent!"



