Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’

Chris Pine quipped that his shaggy bearded look is “mostly” down to “laziness”.

The Hollywood heartthrob has grown a substantial silver beard and long locks and while he’s hinted it could have something to do with a new character he’s playing, he joked that not having to “shave and have makeup put on” also played a part in his rugged new look.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he quipped: “I guess it’s like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here.

“If there’s any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know..”

When pressed if his new look is for a role, he coyly replied: “Maybe.”

Before he reiterated: “It’s mostly laziness.”

The 41-year-old actor then compared his look to The Allman Brothers star Gregg Allman and revealed he was told he looks like one of the Bee Gees.

He continued: “This is my Gregg Allman look.

“This is my Gregg Allman ’70s look. My publicist said I look like a Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman.”

There is a Bee Gees biopic on the way, but Chris refused to say if he had been cast in the movie.

He laughed: “I mean, maybe? Call me up. I’m around.”

Chris discussing his new appearance comes after it was recently reported that he and Annabelle Wallis split “a few months” ago.

The ‘All The Old Knives’ star and the ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress were first linked back in 2018, but managed to keep their romance largely out of the spotlight.

However, a source told the outlet the pair had “broken up and haven’t been together for a few months.”

Chris and British actress Annabelle – who dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin between 2014 and 2016 – were spotted linking arms in London when Chris was filming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in the summer of 2018.

However, they never publicly confirmed their romance on social media or made their relationship red carpet official.