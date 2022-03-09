Socialite Life
Sebastian Stan: Learning drums from scratch for Tommy Lee role was terrifying
Sebastian Stan: Learning drums from scratch for Tommy Lee role was terrifying

March 9, 2022
BANG Showbiz English

Sebastian Stan has confessed the most challenging part of playing rocker Tommy Lee was learning to play the drums.

The 39-year-old star took on role of the Mötley Crüe drummer for Hulu production ‘Pam and Tommy’, but he says it was “pretty terrifying” having to learn how to play the instrument for the part.

When asked at the ‘Pam and Tommy’ premiere at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles what the hardest part of taking on the role was, he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The drums. Because I don’t play the drums. I don’t play any musical instruments. So just kind of going at it and learning from scratch was pretty terrifying.

“I guess [Tommy Lee] was labelled as the greatest drummer in the world, so it just felt like they were big shoes to fill. But I did my best.”

The ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ star also addressed awards season buzz, admitting he would love it if he and Lily James – who transformed into Pamela Anderson for the miniseries – were recognised for their roles, but insisted that is not the main reason he took part in the show.

He said: “I would be great, I’m sure, [but] I think we did this with the best intentions to try to further the conversation in a way.

“Relook at events that we thought we knew, process them hopefully differently and that’s sort of all we can hope for. Everything else after that is, I guess, icing on the cake. I’m just glad it’s resonating with people.”

