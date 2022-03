It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Jacob Hankin.

Jacob is an Australian model who was scouted at a music festival in Sydney. Since then he has made London his unofficial home after signing with Established Models. He is now currently repped by 12 different agencies.

The 6’2” model has been featured in editorials for magazines like Hercules, GQ Japan, and GQ Australia.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Jacob Hankin

