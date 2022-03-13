The Week in Drag – Meet the Drag Race vs. The World champion, runway toots and boots, Trixie de-drags and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another Week in Drag with news and updates from the Drag Race universe.

This week a new queen was added to the hall of winners and we got lots of fashion and drama from the longest Drag Race season ever. In addition to chats with Drag Race vs. The World finalists (and winner) and recaps and reviews of the DragCon panel challenge episode, we check in with some of your favorite Drag Race alums.

Ready to kiki and spill some tea? We’re here for you…so let’s bring it to the runway!

On last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens joined together to present DragCon panels on the topic of men and strutted the runway in fierce shoulder-padded fashions. Monét X Change and Brooke Lynn Hytes take us through the episode – from the hilarious quick drag mini challenge to the lip sync that spared two queens on “The Pit Stop.”

Our favorite “Broc-ally”, Dahlia Sin joins Bob the Drag Queen to discuss the episode on the latest episode of “Purse First Impressions.”

I grew up in the 80s and shoulder pads were an integral part of my fashion regimen. I loved the shoulder pad runway looks and so did Raja and Gottmik. Watch as they toot and boot every padded creation on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

In honor of their special guest, Real Housewife of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs, last week’s Roscoe’s Viewing Party featured not one, but two RH tributes. Jan (as Teresa Guidance) and Jackie Cox (as Lisa Rinna) join Batty Davis and Margaret to discuss all of the drama.

This week, RuPaul’s Drag Race vs. The World crowned a winner and the “Binge Queens”, Honey Davenport, BenDeLaCreme, Mayhem Miler, Morgan McMichaels, Brittany Broski and Brock Ciarlelli are here to share their thoughts about the drama-filled finale. Watch the first few minutes here and catch the full episode on WOW Presents Plus.

Entertainment Weekly’s Joey Nolfi chats with Blu Hydrangea about the season and she shares the funniest, shadiest moment (courtesy of Jimbo, of course), her true feelings about Pangina Heels and lots more.

The winner of DRUK vs. The World, Northern Ireland’s Blu Hydrangea, chats about her journey to victory with Yshee Black and announces the season’s Miss Congeniality on “Drag Race Yearbook.”

Our DRUK vs. The World finalists chatted about their experience on the show – and bestowed superlatives on their fellow queens with Yshee Black on “Drag Race Yearbook.” Check out chats with Jujubee, Blu and Mo Heart.

Blu Hydrangea and Mo Heart also chatted about the ups and downs of the season with Tia Kofi on “Tea Time.”

The British (queens) are coming! Your favorites from Drag Race UK – A’Whora, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Krystal Versace, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce – along with DRUK vs. The World’s Janey Jacké, Lemin and Pangina Heals are coming stateside for the RuPaul’s Drag Race British Invasion Tour. The tour kicks off on May 20 in San Francisco and has stops in Chicago, New York, Boston, Dallas and Washington D.C. Tickets are on sale now through Voss Events.

Bob the Drag Queen has been releasing videos showcasing his comments and interactions with her fellow winning queens, This week, she dishes about season six champion Bianca Del Rio.

Bob and Monét take listener questions on a (recorded) live episode of their series “Sibling Advicery.”

While we all love watching Trixie Mattel get into drag, apparently lots of folks also like watching her get out of it. In this video, Trixie shares her new de-dragging routine and the products she uses to keep her skin healthy.

Bring on the spice! Rock M Sakura and Crème Fatale create their own version of “Hot Ones” and chow down on some spicy noodles.

Speaking of heat, Tina Burner released a new album this week. Give “Mix Queen” a listen! Find it at https://tinaburner.com/

NEW ALBUM dropped today !! #7 right now, let’s get it to the top 5! Link to purchase at https://t.co/RojBcWUmuW ! Thank you for all the support !! xx pic.twitter.com/hgItwk9dSC — Tina Burner (@TheTinaBurner) March 8, 2022

And that’s it for this week. We’ll leave you with Blu Hydrangea’s DRUK vs. The World prize – her new track with Mama Ru. Enjoy “Champion” and, until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL