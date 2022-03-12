Joel Kim Booster, Colton Underwood, Rafael L Silva, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Joel Kim Booster/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Joel Kim Booster takes in the view, Colton Underwood loses his shirt for Andy Cohen, Rafael L Silva goes for a shirtless drive, Cody Fern IS fashion, Zac Efron and a stache, Colton Haynes did exercise, Wonho is on a bench, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Nick Adams
James Kennedy
Shemar Moore
Mason Gooding
Maluma
Sam Heughan
Cheyenne Jackson
Dylan Sprouse
David Hernandez
Joel Kim Booster
Colton Underwood
Rafael L Silva
Cody Fern
Zac Efron
Colton Haynes
Wonho
