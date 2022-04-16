Jared Leto, Dyllon Burnside, Joseph Baena, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Jared Leto/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Jared Leto post-workout, Dyllon Burnside shows off his abs, Joseph Baena shows off the guns, Ricky Martin beaches it, KJ Apa gets dirty, Cody Simpson and friends, Kevin McHale hits the beach, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
David Archuleta
Chris Salvatore
Hugh Sheridan
The Beckham Men
Jesus Luz
Nicholas Hoult
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan
Troy Sivan
Michael B. Jordan
Dyllon Burnside
Jared Leto
Joseph Baena
Ricky Martin
KJ Apa
Cody Simpson
Kevin McHale
