Jared Leto, Dyllon Burnside, Joseph Baena, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Jared Leto post-workout, Dyllon Burnside shows off his abs, Joseph Baena shows off the guns, Ricky Martin beaches it, KJ Apa gets dirty, Cody Simpson and friends, Kevin McHale hits the beach, and more Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

David Archuleta

Chris Salvatore

Hugh Sheridan

The Beckham Men

Jesus Luz

Nicholas Hoult

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Troy Sivan

Michael B. Jordan

Dyllon Burnside

Jared Leto

Joseph Baena

Ricky Martin

KJ Apa

Cody Simpson

Kevin McHale

THE LATEST ON SL