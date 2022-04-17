The Week in Drag – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 cast revealed, the season 14 queens hit the road, Honey Davenport gets exposed and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to the Week in Drag, another installment of the latest in news and updates from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe.

In less than a week, we will have a new member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame and (seemingly) right after that, some fierce former winners are battling for a new crown. We also have news of a delicious new way to celebrate at your viewing parties and reveal how you can catch the season 14 top five and some of your favorite queens in your town.

As always, we’ve got lots to share, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Of course, the biggest news of the week is the reveal of the queens returning to the werk room for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. On Wednesday, we learned that the eight returning winners are Raja (season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4), Yvie Oddly (season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK season 1), and Shea Couleé (All Stars 5). IIn addition to bragging rights and another spot in the Hall of Fame, the triumphant queen will receive a cash prize of $200,000. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 and Untucked debut Friday, May 20 on Paramount+.

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, our top five became…well, our final five, as Willow Pill, Bosco, Lady Camden, Daya Betty and Angeria Paris Van Micheals made it to the season 14 finale. Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change talk about the “Catwalk” video and runway looks on “The Pit Stop.”

Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the winning fashions from last week’s runway on “Fashion Photo Ruview.” (By the way, if they need someone to sub for Raja while she’s on All Stars, I am available.)

What’s better than Yuhua Hamasaki sharing her “Bootleg Opinions” of the “You’re a Winner, Baby” fashions? How about Yuhua and Drag Race Canada’s Jimbo sharing their two cents on the looks? Don’t miss this one.

Race Chasers Willam and Alaska are the latest queens to join Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the penultimate episode. It’s almost like being there!

If you want to see the top five queens live, you’ve got your chance with the Werk the World tour, coming to a city near you. The all-new 2022 production of WERQ THE WORLD is taking place in over 50 major cities throughout the USA and Canada this Summer. An experiment gone wrong has sent audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022!

Join RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and this season’s top five – Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill as well as season 14’s lip sync assassin, Jorgeous, on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning fans to 2022. Produced by Voss Events, World of Wonder and VH1, the tour stops at some of the continent’s largest theaters including Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The show premieres in Fort Lauderdale on July 8th and sashays across North America all summer. Tickets are on sale now at VossEvents.com.

Last week on Drag Race España, the queens paid tribute to the films of legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and brought their take on some of his most memorable characters to the runway. Alexis Mateo and Choriza May toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

We love Honey Davenport here at Socialite Life and this fabulous queen is the latest to be “exposed” by our favorite interviewer (and now pop star) Joseph Shepherd. Watch their chat and get to know this sweet queen.

I had the privilege of seeing “Trixie and Katya Live” (with Kelly Mantle) last week (and if they’re coming to your town…run, don’t walk to the theater.) In this video, Trixie talks about the tour and lots more as she gets ready for a gig in Seattle.

Before the Trixie and Katya show, we saw a preview of season seven of their hilarious digital series “UNHhhh” and now you get to see it too! The new episodes are heading your way on Wednesday, April 20 on WOW Presents Plus.

Is there anything RuPaul can’t do? Mama Ru has entered the ready-to-drink cocktail market with the introduction of House of Love cocktails and mocktails. A collaboration among World of Wonder, RuPaul, and SVEDKA VODKA founder Marina Hahn, this line celebrates everyone who lives life with pride. The refreshing and fabulous cocktails for those 21+ come in four different flavors: Watermelon Vodka, Tangerine Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Pomegranate Lime Vodka. And, because everyone is welcome in the House of Love, this line includes two mouthwatering mocktail flavors including Ginger Mule and Colada.

House of Love will be available in 4-packs of 12oz cans or in 24-can “Viewing Party Boxes,” designed to share with friends and fellow fans when tuning in to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or staging your own party. The purchase of a “Viewing Party Box” will unlock a 30-day ALL ACCESS PASS to curated drag content, world premieres, sneak peeks of WOW Presents Plus shows, and House of Love merch flash sales. House of Love is available for presale April 15th at houseoflovecocktails.com, and attendees of upcoming RuPaul’s DragCon Los Angeles will be among the first to have access to the beverages. Fans will be able to buy the drinks exclusively online at houseoflovecocktails.com on Friday, May 20th.

Mo Heart talks fashion with mysterious country singer Orville Peck, who talks about his iconic mask on the latest episode of her Amazon Music series “The Walk In.”

Bob the Drag Queen is back with another of her “On Winners” video. This time, she talks about season nine winner and fellow Big Apple performer Sasha Velour.

A fantastic documentary about season seven queen Mrs. Kasha Davis is heading to DVD and streaming services near you. Workhorse Queen, directed by Angela Washko, follows MKD as she navigates life and fame post-Drag Race. The film also includes Drag Race alums, including Bianca Del Rio, Darienne Lake, Tatianna, and Pandora Boxx, as well as leaders in subversive performance communities around the world, and drag queens who reject or who have been rejected by the reality tv platform.

“Workhorse Queen is a true story of perseverance, a reminder that you are never too old to follow your dreams”, said Motisko. “We are thrilled to count this amazing documentary as part of our diverse and inclusive LGBTQ lineup.” Workhorse Queen will arrive on DVD as well as Digital, VOD platforms including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu on May 3.

Rock M Sakura has deemed this month J-Pop and K-Pop month. In this video, she trains like K-Pop band NiziU. Check out the first episode of “Idol Made.”

Jaymes Mansfield is back with another “Iconic Blondes” wig recreation. This time, she pays tribute to Mexican chanteuse Paulina Rubio.

I literally just bought the new Dolly Parton cake mix yesterday and Jaymes Mansfield is here to show me how to make her yummy coconut cake. Hopefully, when I make my own cake, iit won’t look like something from Nailed It!

And…that’s it for this week. We’ll leave you with the latest video from Trixie Mattel. Enjoy “C’mon Loretta” and hope those who celebrate have a very Happy Easter. Until next time, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

