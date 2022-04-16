Published by

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are still together. Radar has learned the rumors circulating that the rapper cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, are not true.

The soon-to-be first-time parents are still a couple, and neither has cheated.

Fans lost their minds on Thursday when a rumor made the rounds online that Rihanna had caught A$AP cheating and ended their relationship. Here’s the kicker — Muaddi and RiRi are tight.

She designs footwear for the superstar’s Fenty brand.

While several were skeptical of the cheating and breakup rumor, we can finally put it to bed. “100% false on both counts,” a source revealed on Friday. “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

A$AP and Rihanna have been quiet on the rumors but were just spotted out together last week. As for Muaddi, she hasn’t been so subtle. When the rumors began circulating, she poured fuel on the fire by posting photos of the pregnant singer.

In the shots, the We Found Love singer can be seen wearing a tiny pink bra, matching pants, and a bubblegum-colored jacket. Flaunting her baby bump for the world to see, the mom-in-training cradled her growing belly.

Rihanna and A$AP have been together for several years. The duo revealed they were expecting their first child in January. While they haven’t confirmed the gender of their child, RiRi made the bold move of shopping for pink onesies at Target leaving fans to believe she’s having a girl.

There are even been rumors of a possible engagement after RiRi was spotted rocking a dazzling diamond on that finger just last month.

When it comes to motherhood, the singer revealed she’ll be more fierce than ever. During an interview with Elle, Rihanna said she resinates with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s parenting style.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” RiRi told the outlet. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”