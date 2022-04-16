Harry Styles debuts new songs, duets with Shania Twain at Coachella

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Coachella is officially back for 2022.

The Palm Springs music festival, which has become synonymous with celebrities and Instagrammable outfits, started on Friday (Apr. 15, 2022) and has an incredible selection of headliners. Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and 21 Savage are just a few of the big names performing at the Empire Polo Club this month.

However, by far the most anticipated headliner of all is former One Direction star Harry Styles, who has had an incredibly successful solo career after leaving the band.

Harry Styles feeling himself during Coachella! pic.twitter.com/Sc7xnureT1 — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) April 16, 2022

Harry performed his first set last night, but what songs did he play?

Harry’s Coachella 2022 set was nothing short of spectacular and featured a few exciting surprises. The 28-year-old wore a sequin-covered jumpsuit as he performed not one but two songs from his new album.

First, he sang a new song called “Boyfriends” which sent fans wild before singing another called “Late Night Talking.”

Then, the former One Direction star performed one of the band’s biggest hits, “What Makes You Beautiful” before bringing out Shania Twain. Harry sang two songs with the Canadian country icon, “Man I Feel Like A Woman” and “Still The One.”

Harry Styles performs with Shania Twain during his #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/05lj55JMBD — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

He then spoke about how listening to the Queen of Country Pop’s albums as a child is what taught him how to sing.

iconic behavior from harry styles and shania twain at coachella. let’s go girls! pic.twitter.com/7u8ZOH7c7U — Callie Ahlgrim (@callieahlgrim) April 16, 2022

After Friday’s incredible performance, we can’t wait to see what Harry has in store for Coachella Weekend 2. To watch it, all you have to do is head to the Coachella main stage live stream here at Harry’s set time and the festival will be broadcast live.

Stay tuned to Coachella’s official Instagram where the Weekend 2 set times will be posted later this week. Right now, it’s unclear whether Harry will be performing the same set or changing it up, but we can’t wait to find out!

HARRY STYLES’ COACHELLA 2022 SETLIST

As It Was

Adore You

Golden

Carolina

Woman

Boyfriends (New Song)

Cherry

Lights Up

She

Canyon Moon

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Man I Feel Like A Woman (With Shania Twain)

Still The One (With Shania Twain)

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

Late Night Talking (New Song)

Watermelon Sugar

Kiwi

Sign Of The Times