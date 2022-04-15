Jamie Dornan was hopeless with girls during his school days

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jamie Dornan was useless with girls when he was growing up.

The Hollywood heartthrob won an army of female fans for his role as Christian Grey in the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise but admits that he struggled to charm the fairer sex during his school days.

Jamie is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “I was very shy, I was very timid, and I just didn’t have the game.

“There was one girl at school who I threw everything at – all my best moves, although, admittedly, they were minimal.

“I told her I really liked her and that I wanted to make something happen…

“And she just said ‘no’. Ouch.”

Jamie recently appeared in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed coming-of-age film ‘Belfast’ and was delighted to return to Northern Ireland for the movie’s premiere in the city where he grew up.

The 39-year-old actor said: “Listen, it was one of the best nights of my life.”

Jamie did revealed that he felt sick before the premiere as he wasn’t sure how audiences would react to the film.

He explained: “I felt like vomiting for the whole day, like, I have never…

“No, I really get, like, a sick feeling in my stomach when you are about to put something out there like that.

“But particularly doing it for the people of home. This movie means so much to them.

“We had family and some of my best mates there. And 1,400 people from Belfast, so it was a special night. Yeah, it was class.”