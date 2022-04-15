Mark Wahlberg reveals he kept Boogie Nights prosthetic penis

Mark Wahlberg has confirmed he still has the prosthetic penis he wore in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.
In the film, Wahlberg plays porn star Dirk Diggler and had a foot-long prosthetic prop he had to wear.
Wahlberg appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday (April 12, 2022), during which DeGeneres asked the actor: “Is it true that you still have the prosthetic you wore in Boogie Nights?”
“Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg replied. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”
The 1997 film marked a turning point in Wahlberg’s onscreen career coming off his rapper/underwear model persona.
“The expectations were so low when I started acting,” Wahlberg recalled. “You do something remotely interesting, ‘Oh my god, he’s fantastic!’ Next thing you know, they nominate me for an Oscar and I didn’t even do anything. But I definitely worked harder than everybody and I wanted to make sure that I could prove to filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best job for them and I would do anything for them.”
