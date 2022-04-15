Socialite Life
Now Reading
Mark Wahlberg reveals he kept Boogie Nights prosthetic penis
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Mark Wahlberg reveals he kept Boogie Nights prosthetic penis

by
April 15, 2022
Mark Wahlberg NY Special Screening Of FATHER STU With Mark Wahlberg
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Mark Wahlberg has confirmed he still has the prosthetic penis he wore in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.

In the film, Wahlberg plays porn star Dirk Diggler and had a foot-long prosthetic prop he had to wear.

Wahlberg appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday (April 12, 2022), during which DeGeneres asked the actor: “Is it true that you still have the prosthetic you wore in Boogie Nights?”

“Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg replied. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

The 1997 film marked a turning point in Wahlberg’s onscreen career coming off his rapper/underwear model persona.

“The expectations were so low when I started acting,” Wahlberg recalled. “You do something remotely interesting, ‘Oh my god, he’s fantastic!’ Next thing you know, they nominate me for an Oscar and I didn’t even do anything. But I definitely worked harder than everybody and I wanted to make sure that I could prove to filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best job for them and I would do anything for them.”

See Also
RHOBH conflict! Erika Jayne confronted about alleged alcohol & pill use by Lisa Rinna in Season 12 trailer

Watch Mark Wahlberg’s full interview

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top