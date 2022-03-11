Socialite Life
Jared Leto serves up a look as he promotes Morbius
March 11, 2022
Jared Leto Morbius - Mexico City Red Carpet
Photo by Karen Melo/Getty Images

Jared Leto posed during the red carpet of the film Morbius at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Jared Leto during the red carpet of the movie ‘Morbus’ at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Karen Melo/Getty Images)

That’s a lot of look.

Jared Leto during the red carpet of the movie ‘Morbus’ at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Karen Melo/Getty Images)
Jared Leto during the red carpet of the movie ‘Morbus’ at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Karen Melo/Getty Images)

Morbius is in theaters on April 1, 2022.

