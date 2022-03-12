Who Snatched the MVP title on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 10?

Welcome back to the never-ending season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This week, the dolls take on the most eagerly awaited challenge on the show (which, after this episode, may no longer be quite so eagerly awaited…just saying…) and bring holy couture to the runway. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get to it.

We open as the queens return to the werk room after Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous’ double shantay. Bosco is jazzed to have another win under her belt and DeJa Skye was just so close to her first win (that I, for one, think she deserved). The queens know they need to transcend the next challenge – and (spoiler) they fail spectacularly.

The next day, Ru arrives for our next mini-challenge and – hooray! – it’s more quick drag. This time, the queens need to put together a look that literally pops on the red carpet by making outfits out of bubble wrap. As a hunky Pit Crew member plays paparazzo, the queens show off their plastic looks and they are as delightfully messy as you would hope. Daya serves “Rugrats baby” and DeJa’s almost works (it was my favorite) but, with her “tribute” to Aquaria’s season 10 entrance look, Bosco takes the win. After the fun, Ru announces that it’s time for the Snatch Game. Much excitement and nervousness ensues.

As always, the queens meet with Ru to discuss their characters. Jorgeous tells Ru she’s doing Broad City star Ilana Glazer over her other options, Selena and Aubrey Plaza. Ru asks to hear some of her Aubrey and Jorgeous freezes up. Not a good start. Daya is doing Ozzy Osbourne (who Ru revealed is a fan of the show) and Angeria Paris Van Micheals (inexplicably) chooses OG season one queen Tammie Brown. She shows Ru her favorite Tammie move and you can bet we’re going to see lots more of it. Jasmine is doing clueless former Dept. of Education head Betsy DeVos with one of her bizarre accents.

Ru calls DeJa “so stupid” (in a good way) for choosing rapper Lil Jon. She also pointed out something I don’t think the other queens understand, telling Ru, “you just want to laugh.” Exactly. Bosco is doing Goop-era Gwyneth Paltrow and Lady Camden said she pondered doing Ab Fab’s Joanna Lumley but decided on putting her own spin on William Shakespeare…as Patsy Stone? I am already not feeling good about this.

And now…get ready to be disappointed…it’s the Snatch Game! Our guests are Dove Cameron and the fabulous Raven (who is the lone bright spot of this whole thing.) As for the dolls, I did like WillowPill’s Drew Barrymore impersonation – she sounded and looked like her – and Jorgeous’ Ilana was so cute but, in the infamous words of Trinity the Tuck, “Where are the jokes?” Angeria’s Tammie was so one-note (and I have never seen Tammie in a sensible suit), Bosco gave Gwynnie a very odd accent and am I the only one who thought Daya was cute as Ozzy? (I love a long-haired dude, so there’s that.

With all of this “competition”, DeJa was able to turn in a performance as Lil Jon that made Ru (and us) laugh. She had the Jon-isms down (lots of “Yeah!” and her improvs were on-point. I do believe that this will go down in Drag Race herstory as the most painful Snatch Game we’ve seen. Oof. (And if this is the most Drag Race’s twitter will share, you know it’s gotta be tragic, right?)

The stars are out for the #DragRace Season 14 Snatch Game! ⭐️🎬 pic.twitter.com/algSgzf8Py — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 12, 2022

Will the runway be the queens’ saving grace? This week’s theme is “Holy Couture” and the queens did utilize a very broad definition of the assignment, bringing some interesting takes to the runway. DeJa gave us her interpretation of Joan of Arc (rather, “Joan Jett of Arc”) in a silver dress and a red wig (paging Divina De Campo), but she did look glam. Jasmine gave us a horoscope-themed look with a sun and moon headpiece and a reveal to a galaxy dress. Angeria served Southern church lady realness in a lacy pink dress accessorized with a hat, fan and clutch.

Willow was a “fungus mushroom fairy” in a white gown Daya channeled Lady Gaga from the “Judas” video in a wedding dress covered in crosses. She did trip herself up, but she made it work for her, just adding to the bridal drama. Jorgeous paid tribute to the “devil’s lettuce” in a green bodysuit and matching “pope hat” and carrying a huge blunt. Lady Camden is a member of the congregation of the “Church of Spice” wearing a look that showcases all of the Spice Girls. You know, I am a huge Spice Girls fan, but Camden makes me feel like I’m not even trying. Lastly, Bosco (a former Catholic) does not disappoint as a “sexpot, succubus, blasphemous nun.”

Category Is: Holy Couture! 💒



The Queens serve up divine designs on the main stage! Whose lewk was your fave? 🙏 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/CvovSTzBna — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 12, 2022

Needless to say, Mama Ru was not happy with the Snatch Game. After giving DeJa the win she deserved last week (it was screamingly obvious she was taking home the prize money this week), Ru declared that none of the other queens were safe and that next week, they were all to lip sync for their lives – and we know what a mess that has been in the past. We’re left with lots of to be continued drama for next week…and I suspect the chocolate bars may actually come into play next week.

There’s never been a more obvious MVP this season than DeJa Skye. She is no longer the “Susan Lucci” of Drag Race, getting a well-deserved win for the Snatch Game. Her bubble wrap dress was actually fashionable and her Joan of Arc look was divine. So, congrats, Miss DeJa!

Next week, we’ve got the 7-way lip sync smackdown – at least we can see what the queens do best, so we have something to look forward to. Until then, remember that if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an “amen”?

THE LATEST ON SL