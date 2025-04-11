Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Take Us to the “Outer” Limits

Last week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race semi-final runway theme was “Opulent Outerwear,” and the remaining five queens brought some dazzling looks to the runway, but, as always, only one can be the winner.

On the latest episode of “Fashion Photo Ruview”, Raja and Raven toot and boot the looks and also take part in an in-depth discussion on the proper way to wear a hat (inspired by Suzie Toot’s 1920s look – I still think hers and Lexi’s coats were the best of the bunch.)

Who got the top toot, and who was left out in the cold? Watch and find out.