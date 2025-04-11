Brandon Sklenar‘s rise to prominence in Hollywood comes with an interesting detail about his identity — the name audiences know him by isn’t his birth name.
In a candid conversation with People, the “1923” star disclosed that his current professional name differs from the one he had in his New Jersey hometown. The 34-year-old actor entered the world as Brandon Feakins, inheriting the surname from his father, Bruce Feakins. His current surname, Sklenar, originates from his mother Francine’s side of the family.
“I took it because growing up, everyone would always mispronounce my last name,” he explained. “And it drove me absolutely crazy.”
The actor’s choice of a new name wasn’t arbitrary but rather stemmed from personal significance.
“So I also didn’t want to pick something completely arbitrary that meant nothing,” he added. “So I took my mother’s maiden name because it was real.”
Even his chosen surname presents some pronunciation challenges, with people learning that it’s properly pronounced as Skluh-NAHR.
“But I could deal with that because I didn’t grow up with it being mispronounced,” he noted. “It was like an adult thing.”
“And now the more people are getting to know who I am, it’s happening less and less,” he added. “But I just couldn’t live with the other one being mispronounced in a public forum, because I would lose my mind because I just grew up with it constantly.”
The actor, who appears in the forthcoming film Drop, releasing April 11, 2025, joins a distinguished list of performers who’ve adopted different names professionally. Take Poor Little Things star Emma Stone, who changed her name from Emily Stone for SAG-AFTRA registration purposes. Ariana Grande recently embraced her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the Wicked credits. Additionally, screen legend Michael Caine, born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, established his well-known moniker early in his career.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
- Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
- Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
- Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
- Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
- Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
- Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
- You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.