Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane has revealed his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine.
The 52-year-old television star shared, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
The actor, who shares two daughters — Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13 — with wife Rebecca Gayheart, remains optimistic about his future.
Maintaining his positive outlook, he continued, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
Production on Dane’s acclaimed series Euphoria resumes April 14.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a devastating neurological condition that causes progressive muscle paralysis. The disease currently has no cure.
The ALS Association reports that most individuals survive between two to five years post-diagnosis, though some patients — like renowned physicist Stephen Hawking — have lived significantly longer.
A new ALS diagnosis occurs every 90 minutes, despite its classification as a rare condition.
Notable personalities who have faced ALS include celebrated playwright Sam Shepard and renowned vocalist Roberta Flack.
