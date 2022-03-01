Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season

Published by

Eric Dane will be returning for the third season of ‘Euphoria’.

The 49-year-old actor will be reprising the role of Cal Jacobs in the HBO teen drama for its third season – which is reportedly due out in 2024 – after the show recently concluded with his character being arrested when his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on him.

After being asked if Cal will be appearing in season three alongside Zendaya and the rest of the cast, Eric told Variety: “Oh, of course.”

The former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star thought it would have been “kind of weird” if Cal had concluded his run in this series after only appearing in four episodes after he abandoned his family after he came clean about his sexuality.

Eric said: “Had last season been my only season, it would have been kind of weird, because it would have left an impression on them where there’s this creepy older man sort of character.”

Eric promised a “redemption” storyline as that is “the trajectory” that Cal is on.

He said: “There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars.

“I can’t judge the character. That’s a dead end street for any actor. So I didn’t pass any judgments on Cal. But I did know that eventually there was going to be a moment of truth and some sort of redemption for him.”

Eric also addressed comments that his on-screen son referred to him as “his family”, saying he “couldn’t think of anybody better” to do that dark material with and praising his “sincerity”.

He said: “Well, I couldn’t think of anybody better to share these scenes with. We have a pretty profound connection. And I think of him as family. He’s just such an open, present guy — two characteristics which make a really great actor. He’s super sincere in his work. Sincerity is a gift if you’re an actor. And we just play well together. I think we both understand the craft. We both have a tremendous amount of respect for the craft and we bonded over that. I genuinely love Jacob.”